Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Union Gospel Mission serves thousands of Thanksgiving meals as demand goes up

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 9, 2023 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'U.G.M. Thanksgiving Meal returns'
U.G.M. Thanksgiving Meal returns
The Union Gospel Mission says demand for their annual Thanksgiving meal has tripled this year. The U.G.M.'s Nicole Mucci talks about the huge army of volunteers who are giving their time for the cause this year.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A yearly tradition provided by the Union Gospel Mission is continuing Monday on the Downtown Eastside.

The Mission is opening its doors for its annual Thanksgiving meal at 601 E. Hastings St.

The classic fixings will be served beginning at 11 a.m.

Volunteers worked through the weekend slicing the turkey and preparing vegetables for the meal.

Click to play video: 'UGM to serve Easter dinner to those in need'
UGM to serve Easter dinner to those in need

The organization said it is looking to serve 2,200 meals throughout Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

It said demand for meals has tripled and it already serves about 800 meals daily.

“It does take a small army to put on. There are like 90 to 100 volunteers who have helped us throughout the weekend and are helping us today and then we also have our staff who are very dedicated,” Nicole Mucci, spokesperson for the Union Gospel Mission told Global News on Monday.

Trending Now

“The goal is, of course, the meal but it is also our ability for community connection and to try to allow our community outreach workers to try to get those one-on-one conversations with folks started that we might not have gotten to meet otherwise.”

Click to play video: 'Union Gospel Mission Thanksgiving Meal'
Union Gospel Mission Thanksgiving Meal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices