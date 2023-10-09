65-year-old driver in life-threatening condition after Toronto crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Toronto’s east end late Sunday, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to a collision at around 10:50 p.m. in the Conlins Road and Challenger Court area, which is just north of Ellesmere Road.

Police said a Honda SUV was heading north on Conlins Road near Challenger Court when it crashed into an unoccupied Maserati SUV that was parked on Conlins Road.

The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Anyone with video footage of the area or the incident was asked to contact investigators.