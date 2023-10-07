Bo Levi and Hamilton Tiger-Cats slam Saskatchewan Roughriders

Send this page to someone via email

Bo Levi Mitchell threw a touchdown in his first start since July 28 and running back James Butler became the first Ticats running back to crack the 1,000-yard club since 2010 as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats stumped the Saskatchewan Roughriders 38-13 Saturday night in Regina.

Mitchell and Omar Bayless teamed up to open the scoring on a 10-yard touchdown 6:52 into the ball game. Bayless caught his second TD of the game early in the second quarter when he hauled in a 10-yard pass from QB Matthew Shiltz. It was Bayless’ first two touchdowns in the Canadian Football League.

Mitchell was pulled from the game after the first quarter as the team eased the 33-year-old back into action after he missed the last eight games due to a leg injury. He finished the game 4-for-6 for 129 yards and one touchdown. He was also penalized for intentional grounding in the Ticats’ endzone which resulted in a safety for the Roughriders.

With under six minutes remaining in the second quarter, Shiltz threw an eight-yard TD to running back Sean Thomas Erlington to give Hamilton a commanding 22-2 lead. Shiltz went 16-of-19 for 271 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Hamilton kicker Marc Liegghio booted his first of three field goals from 23 yards away before Roughriders tailback Jamal Morrow ran for a 32-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left in the half to cut the Cats’ lead to 25-9.

Liegghio was also good from 14 and 37 yards, and Saskatchewan kicker Brett Lauther converted a 42-yard attempt.

The Cats scored the only touchdown of the second half when Kai Locksley ran for a one-yard score to make it 38-13 for Hamilton.

The 38 points is the most the Ticats have scored this season.

Hamilton’s defence recorded three sacks, including two by linebacker Simoni Lawrence, and forced the Riders to turn the ball over five times.

The loss was Saskatchewan’s fifth in a row.

Hamilton’s next game is Oct. 13 when they host the B.C. Lions (11-5) at Tim Hortons Field.