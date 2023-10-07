Rising food costs impacts Thanksgiving shopping in Saskatchewan, across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

According to a study from Dalhousie Agri-food Analytics Lab, food prices went up 10.3 per cent in Saskatchewan from 2021 to 2022 and are expected to rise further by the end of 2023.

Food prices have also impacted Thanksgiving classics, one expert says.

“Turkey, for example, has gone up 18 per cent despite the fact that it’s supply-managed. Still, poultry in general is more expensive this year,” said Sylvian Charlebois, senior director of the lab at Dalhousie University.

Charlebois listed the carbon tax, the cost of feed and the cost of production as some of the reasons why turkey prices are up.

“We’re expecting a lot of people to be careful when they shop around, especially for that coveted bird. If you’re paying more than $1.50 a pound, I can tell you it’s too much,” he said.

He added that products like potatoes, corn and squash are also up this year compared to last.

The study, which surveyed more than five thousand Canadians, showed that 64 per cent have changed their shopping habits by turning to coupons and loyalty programs.

It also showed that 64 per cent are choosing more generic brands over national ones while 59 per cent say they’re more likely to shop at discount stores.

Charlebois encouraged shoppers to consider cheaper protein options for Thanksgiving dinner.

“Pork is dirt cheap. Many cuts are actually cheaper than before COVID, so, if you’re hesitant to buy a turkey, I’d go for pork,” he said.

Another way to save money, he added, is to host Thanksgiving dinner as a potluck.