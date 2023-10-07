Traffic stop leads to weapons charges in Regina

See more sharing options

Two men are facing weapons charges following a traffic stop in Regina Friday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 2:35 on Oct. 6, officers stopped a vehicle with two male occupants on the 400 block of Lorne Street North. A crossbow was in plain view, police said.

The men were arrested for weapons possession, and after searching the vehicle, police found a firearm and ammunition as well as a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Stuart Michael George Sabiston, 36, and Shawn Tuttosi, 23, were both charged with unauthorized possession and possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Sabiston also faces a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.

Both accused appeared in provincial court on Friday.