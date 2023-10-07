Toronto firefighters tame 12th-floor fire on Yonge Street

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were assessed by paramedics after a highrise fire in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said firefighters were dispatched at around 3:15 p.m to the area of Yonge and Church streets to battle a fire on the 12th floor of an apartment building.

The blaze was reported at 877 Yonge St., in a residential building.

Toronto fire officials told Global News the second-alarm fire was extinguished but resulted in two people having to be assessed by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics confirmed they were tending to two people, but were not able to confirm if any injuries had been sustained.

“Ventilation and overhaul operations continue,” Toronto Fire said in a tweet.