Man bit officer, police gun fired during Brampton traffic stop: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a traffic stop devolved into a foot chase and a police officer was bitten. A gun and a Taser were discharged.

The incident began just before 9 p.m. on Friday, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). It started when a police officer stopped a vehicle on Chamney Court, west of Kennedy Road, in Brampton.

The SIU said the stop was initiated because the vehicle’s license plate couldn’t be read. The officer then determined the car was stolen and tried to arrest the man, according to the SIU.

The driver allegedly fled the scene before the officer caught him. A struggle followed and the man bit the officer “several times.”

The police officer then reportedly fired his gun, though the bullet did not hit the man. The SIU said another officer used his conductive energy weapon and the man was arrested.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was found to have “no serious injuries.”

The SIU has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case. The police watchdog probes various police-involved incidents, including when a gun is fired.