Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Headline link
Health

Interior Health awaiting final details of mask mandate

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 8:04 pm
Interior Health View image in full screen
File photo of Interior Health. Global News
As we head into fall, we’re also heading into respiratory infection season, according to Interior Health. The Health Authority has reported an uptick in infections

“That means we’re seeing higher rates of respiratory infections. Our COVID wastewater indicators are on the climb and that means that we need to have renewed diligence. Staying home when we’re sick, wearing a mask if we’re feeling well but have a few symptoms, keep those germs to yourself,” said Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Carl Fenton.

“It is along the lines of what we would expect given the change of seasons, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do everything to protect ourselves and everyone around us.”

B.C.’s Health Ministry recently announced the return of mandatory masking in health-care facilities as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

As of Oct. 3, that applies to health-care workers, visitors, contractors, and volunteers in all patient, client, and resident care areas.

For long-term care settings and assisted living settings, medical masks will not be required when visiting with a resident in their room or an assisted living unit.

“It wasn’t a big surprise. We learned through the pandemic, the evidence around how masks are effective to keep our germs to ourselves and protect those around us,” said Fenton. “And so, it may change year to year as the evidence evolves, but it wasn’t a big surprise.”

However, Interior Health says they are still waiting for final details as to what health facilities the mandate applies to.

“We receive information the same as everybody else, but my understanding is that the directive is for Health Authority facilities, home care settings where regulated health professionals are going into a home setting, as well as long-term care in assisted living settings,” said Fenton.

“Other settings like a dentist, office, physiotherapist, etc., we don’t have specific guidance for but given the close proximity and the type of care provided, we recommend that you do a risk assessment and do everything you can in terms of what we know to do to protect yourself and those around you.”

