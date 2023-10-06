SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Raptors forward Achiuwa out with left groin strain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2023 7:15 pm
BURNABY, B.C. – Forward Precious Achiuwa will miss the Toronto Raptors’ first pre-season game due to injury.

Achiuwa strained his left groin during a training camp workout.

He will also miss tonight’s open practice at Simon Fraser University.

Achiuwa will undergo further evaluation upon the team’s return to Toronto.

The team will issue an update on his condition when appropriate.

The Raptors host the Sacramento Kings in Vancouver on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

