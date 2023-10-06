Raptors forward Achiuwa out with left groin strain

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

BURNABY, B.C. – Forward Precious Achiuwa will miss the Toronto Raptors’ first pre-season game due to injury.

Achiuwa strained his left groin during a training camp workout.

He will also miss tonight’s open practice at Simon Fraser University.

Achiuwa will undergo further evaluation upon the team’s return to Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

The team will issue an update on his condition when appropriate.

The Raptors host the Sacramento Kings in Vancouver on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.