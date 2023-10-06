Menu

Crime

Woman found dead along Bow River south of Calgary

By Ryan White Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 6:16 pm
A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is leading the investigation into the suspicious death of a woman who was found in Foothills County on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an area along the Bow River near Policeman’s Flats, south of Calgary city limits, at around 8 a.m. for a woman in medical distress.

Responding officers found the deceased woman near 32nd Street East.

Her identity and the nature of her death have not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

