Woman found dead along Bow River south of Calgary

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is leading the investigation into the suspicious death of a woman who was found in Foothills County on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an area along the Bow River near Policeman’s Flats, south of Calgary city limits, at around 8 a.m. for a woman in medical distress.

Responding officers found the deceased woman near 32nd Street East.

Her identity and the nature of her death have not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.