Canada

Woman in 20s in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 6:33 pm
The scene of the collision in the Brown's Line and Jellicoe Avenue area on Friday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in the Brown's Line and Jellicoe Avenue area on Friday. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
A woman in her 20s is in life-threatening condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said it happened in the Brown’s Line and Jellicoe Avenue area, which is north of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 3:45 p.m.

A pedestrian — a woman in her 20s — was critically injured in the incident and taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Road closures were put in place as officers investigated.

