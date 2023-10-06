Woman in 20s in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

A woman in her 20s is in life-threatening condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said it happened in the Brown’s Line and Jellicoe Avenue area, which is north of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 3:45 p.m.

A pedestrian — a woman in her 20s — was critically injured in the incident and taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Road closures were put in place as officers investigated.

Collision: (UPDATE)

Browns Line & Jellicoe Ave

-pedestrian is a female in her 20's w/ life threatening injuries

-road closures are expected to be in place for a few hours

-if anyone has any info call 416-808-1900

–@TrafficServices is investigating#GO2330153

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 6, 2023