Woman in 20s in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

A woman in her 20s is in life-threatening condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Toronto on Friday afternoon.
Toronto police said it happened in the Brown’s Line and Jellicoe Avenue area, which is north of Lake Shore Boulevard West.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 3:45 p.m.
A pedestrian — a woman in her 20s — was critically injured in the incident and taken to a trauma centre.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Road closures were put in place as officers investigated.
