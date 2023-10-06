‘I was so scared’: Calgary vape store robbed, owner held at knifepoint

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a robbery at a vape store that just opened at a Rutland Park strip mall in the city’s southwest this week.

Irfam Bhutta is a co-owner of AN Vapes and Bongs and was working alone Friday when three people wearing medical masks entered the shop.

“They just came in and tied me up,” said Bhutta, whose wrists were still red and bloodied hours after it happened.

“They had two big knives in their hands and a big hammer, and they just came in. One guy was standing in front of me there and one behind the counter,” he said.

1:58 Southeast Calgary community on edge as robberies escalate

“They said if you’re going to move we’re going to stab you. They told me twice.

Story continues below advertisement

“They put something on my eyes so I couldn’t see their faces,” Bhutta added. “They had big red bags in their hands. They took everything.”

Bhutta said it took five or six minutes before the thieves ran out of the store and he called police.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, as we collect information and witness statements,” the Calgary Police Service said in a statement. “At this time, it is believed several items from the store have been stolen.”

Forensic investigators were reviewing surveillance video of the theft Friday afternoon.

1:16 Vehicle thefts, robberies drive rise in Canadian crimes: StatCan

Bhutta said officers told him that two people had been arrested but police were still working to confirm that their descriptions matched the suspect descriptions. Police would not confirm any arrests to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

AN Vapes and Bongs had only opened Monday, but owners said it wasn’t the first time they were targeted.

They said they had just put up a sign mid-August when their store was broken into overnight. Fortunately, at that point the store was still empty.

Bhutta and his business partners said they took out a $20,000 loan to open the business. Bhutta had just moved to Calgary from Lethbridge.

He and the other owners are now trying to decide whether they will still go ahead with operations in Calgary.