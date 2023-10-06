Saint John council approves ball hockey facility despite community pushback

Saint John council has given the green light for a ball hockey facility on Manawagonish Road despite significant pushback from residents living in the area.

Renaud Barrière, the applicant, said the demand for a proper ball hockey facility in the city is significant and not having a proper space makes it difficult to play.

“We can’t wrap our heads around the fact there is no proper facility,” he said. “We have the experience. It’s been ten years since I’ve owned a ball hockey facility myself. To come with a lot of experience and try to put it in New Brunswick will, I think, help a lot of the people who just want to play and have a proper place to play.”

He said when people play on concrete surfaces, it can have negative consequences for their joints and outdoors facilities are risky due to weather exposure.

Residents voice concerns

But residents in the area say they’re concerned about noise levels, increased traffic and the facility’s liquor license.

Council received 15 letters and two petitions against the facility planned for 1660 Manawagonish Road.

“I never imagined that at 81 and 82 years of age, we would have to face the fact that our home will decrease in value and we would have to consider selling the home we love, which provides a suite for living and caregiving, which we may require at our age,” said resident Richard Tingley. “Peace and safety are paramount. We thought we had it all figured out.”

Densie Johnston lives with her 99-year-old mother and said the quietness of neighbourhood is important to those living there.

“We are not in favor of a ball hockey facility in Saint John. This is incorrect and troubling. The phrase not my backyard has been used in an attempt to discredit our concerns,” she said to council Tuesday. “Hopes and plans are in turmoil amongst neighbors in the neighborhood. Our quality of life will be compromised.”

Others spoke directly to a liquor license and lounge planned also for the facility.

“Introducing a bar in an area without reliable cab service or active city transit routes is dangerous especially where the street lighting is very poor, there is high pedestrian traffic, a lot community of senior citizens and young children traversing the streets,” said area resident Rania Malik.

Barrière said he has tried hard to effectively dispel residents concerns about the facility but the process has been exhausting and makes him concerned about his $2.5-million investment.

“It’s been a bit exhausting because we just want to provide sports and health,” he said in an interview Friday. “So, to have backlash, I mean, it wasn’t unexpected but it’s always hard.”

He explained the lounge is not a bar, as described by residents, but a space where adults, over 19, can consume a glass of wine or beer with friends post-game. He has had no issues at the facility he owns in Quebec.

Noise levels, he added, have also never surpassed the decibel threshold in his other location and he said he doubts it would in New Brunswick either.

Support for ball hockey

It wasn’t all negative though.

Sara Hayward, the president of the New Brunswick Ball Hockey Association came in support of Barrière and his project.

“In terms of this facility, it poses a significant opportunity for the ball hockey community but for the city,” she said to council. “What was kind of disheartening, at the beginning is, I know that the heart of ball hockey is in Saint John, but the kind of vibes I’m getting is the other community, specifically Moncton and Fredericton, would welcome this with open arms.”

Hayward said her fear is the facility would go elsewhere, taking an opportunity away from ball hockey players in this region.

“I think this is a huge opportunity for Saint John and I would love to see this come to fruition in Saint John,” she said.

NBBHA vice president Gary Crossman also spoke in favour of the project.

He explained the facility is something both players and the community-at-large can benefit from, speaking directly to it’s impact for children in Saint John.

Crossman said ice hockey and other organized sports can be expensive, leaving many kids out of the ability to play.

“Ball hockey, anybody can play the game,” he said. “I mean, from youth to adults, you don’t need to know how to skate. You don’t need to know how to run. You don’t need to know how to hold a stick. And it’s all about at the end of the day, it’s a great sport by community and (for) a kid.”

Barrière said the affordability of the sport is something he knows will allow so many other kids to participate. He also has programs with schools in Quebec to get kids and youth involved.

There are a few more steps Barrière will need to do before he breaks ground, but pending permit approvals, he hopes to do so in March.

The goal is to have a fall season in 2024.