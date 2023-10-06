Menu

Traffic

RCMP release images of truck of interest in fatal incident in northern Alberta

By Megan Yamoah & Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 5:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Semi-truck driver sought after Alberta highway incident leads to woman’s death'
Semi-truck driver sought after Alberta highway incident leads to woman’s death
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 2, 2023) The RCMP are looking to speak to the driver of a flatbed semi-truck after a 60-year-old woman was killed on Highway 44 near Hondo, Alta., over the weekend. As Sarah Ryan explains, the woman's family says part of the truck's load fell while it was travelling on the highway, smashing through the windshield of their mom's van.
The RCMP continue to look into the circumstances that led to a woman being killed on a northern Alberta highway earlier this month, and have now released new photos they hope will help with their investigation.

Police said they are trying find a semi-truck that was in the area at the time the deadly incident unfolded, as well as the person driving it.

On Friday, police released images of the truck that was captured by a dashcam. The truck is white with a flat deck that had been loaded with industrial equipment. The family of the victim and the RCMP had previously suspected that a red truck was involved.

Police said the deadly incident happened south of Slave Lake on Highway 44, near Highway 2 and Township Road 684, on Oct. 1.

The family of Jill Didzena, the woman who died, told Global News she had been driving with her daughter on the highway when they passed a semi-truck going the other direction around 4 p.m.

They said two pipes fell off the semi-truck and bounced on the road before one crashed through Didzena’s windshield and killed her.

Police have said the driver of the semi-truck is not considered a “suspect” at this point, but police would like to talk to them to get more information about what happened.

After releasing the photos of the truck to the public on Friday, the RCMP noted “a circular symbol can … be observed on the front, driver-side door of the semi-truck.”

Anyone with information about what happened or who is able to identify the semi-truck in the photos is asked to call the Slave Lake RCMP detachment at 780-849-3999. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

You can view photos of the semi-truck below.

A photo of a semi-truck Alberta RCMP are looking for in connection with their investigation of an incident on Highway 44, near Highway 2 and Township Road 684, on Oct. 1, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A photo of a semi-truck Alberta RCMP are looking for in connection with their investigation of an incident on Highway 44, near Highway 2 and Township Road 684, on Oct. 1, 2023. COURTESY: RCMP
A photo of a semi-truck Alberta RCMP are looking for in connection with their investigation of an incident on Highway 44, near Highway 2 and Township Road 684, on Oct. 1, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A photo of a semi-truck Alberta RCMP are looking for in connection with their investigation of an incident on Highway 44, near Highway 2 and Township Road 684, on Oct. 1, 2023. COURTESY: RCMP
A photo of a semi-truck Alberta RCMP are looking for in connection with their investigation of an incident on Highway 44, near Highway 2 and Township Road 684, on Oct. 1, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A photo of a semi-truck Alberta RCMP are looking for in connection with their investigation of an incident on Highway 44, near Highway 2 and Township Road 684, on Oct. 1, 2023. COURTESY: RCMP
