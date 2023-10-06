Menu

Canada

NDP convention could see emergency resolution on pharmacare

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2023 4:27 pm
Jagmeet Singh blames ‘corporate greed’ for Canada’s food crisis, increasing privatization of health care
A group of grassroots NDP activists is planning to push for pharmacare to be a make-or-break element of the federal party’s supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals at a policy convention next week.

The agreement has the NDP supporting the minority Liberals on key votes in exchange for progress on shared priorities, including pharmacare.

The activists are submitting an emergency resolution to declare that the future of the deal is contingent on legislation that commits to a universal and entirely public pharmacare program.

Canada election: NDP’s Singh pledges free universal pharmacare
The resolution comes after NDP health critic Don Davies revealed that the party rejected the Liberal government’s first draft of a pharmacare bill that is expected to be tabled this fall.

Health Minister Mark Holland says conversations with the NDP continue, and the situation is still fluid.

The resolution will likely be discussed on the last day of the NDP convention, if it makes to the debate floor.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

