Crime

Man dies in hospital after behaving erratically in southwest Edmonton, ASIRT investigating

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 4:57 pm
Shaske Crescent in the South Terwillegar neighbourhood of Edmonton, Alta. on Friday, October 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Shaske Crescent in the South Terwillegar neighbourhood of Edmonton, Alta. on Friday, October 6, 2023. Global News
A man who was arrested while behaving erratically in the middle of the night in a southwest Edmonton suburb died 12 days later in hospital, and now Alberta’s police watchdog is looking into the situation.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Edmonton Police Service responded to Shaske Crescent in the South Terwillegar neighbourhood.

Police said a 46-year-old man was reportedly acting erratic and possibly impaired while swinging an ice chipper at the ground and at a passing vehicle.

Police said the officers approached the man and told him to lie on the ground and put down the ice chipper, with which he complied.

While the man was being placed in handcuffs, police said he went into medical distress. EMS was called and offices began performing CPR. Paramedics treated and transported the man to hospital.

Police said on Monday, Oct. 2, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was advised by the medical examiner’s office that the man had died in hospital.

ASIRT got in touch with Edmonton police, who notified the director of law enforcement, who has since directed the ASIRT to investigate the incident.

No other details were available.

