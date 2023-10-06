2 arrested after drugs seized from Fenelon Falls home: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face charges after drugs were seized from a home in Fenelon Falls, Ont., on Thursday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, as part of a drug trafficking investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 8 in Fenelon Falls.

Investigators seized more than 200 grams of cocaine, a variety of other drugs, ammunition and over $1,800 in cash.

Two men, ages 23 and 21, both of City of Kawartha Lakes (former Fenelon Township) were charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

The 23-year-old man was also charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (opioid). The 21-year-old man was additionally charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Bother were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 26.

The investigation also involved the Central Region OPP’s tactics and rescue unit and emergency response team, the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP and Peterborough County OPP’s community street crime units.