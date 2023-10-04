3 arrested after drugs seized at courthouse in Lindsay, Ont.: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Police seized drugs after three people on orders to not associate with each other arrived together to the courthouse in Lindsay, Ont., last week.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, on Sept. 28, officers noticed individuals in the same vehicle outside the courthouse who were known to be on conditions not to associate with each other.

The investigation led to their arrest along with police saying they seized cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal meth, psilocybin, and various pills.

Aliza Hotchin, 41, of Brock Township, Ont., and Chris Ferguson, 44, of Bobcaygeon, Ont., were arrested and each charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Preston Hughes, 41, of Bobcaygeon, was charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

All three are scheduled for court appearances in Lindsay at later dates this month.