Crime

3 arrested after drugs seized at courthouse in Lindsay, Ont.: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 4:17 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized drugs from three individuals who arrived together at the courthouse in Lindsay, Ont.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized drugs from three individuals who arrived together at the courthouse in Lindsay, Ont. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Police seized drugs after three people on orders to not associate with each other arrived together to the courthouse in Lindsay, Ont., last week.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, on Sept. 28, officers noticed individuals in the same vehicle outside the courthouse who were known to be on conditions not to associate with each other.

The investigation led to their arrest along with police saying they seized cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal meth, psilocybin, and various pills.

Aliza Hotchin, 41, of Brock Township, Ont., and Chris Ferguson, 44, of Bobcaygeon, Ont., were arrested and each charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Preston Hughes, 41, of Bobcaygeon, was charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

All three are scheduled for court appearances in Lindsay at later dates this month.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

