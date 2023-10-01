Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

SIU clear Kawartha Lakes OPP after determining man’s death was self-inflicted

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 1, 2023 11:58 am
The SIU have cleared City of Kawartha Lakes OPP in the death of a man of who shot himself in June as police investigated a report on an unwanted person at a home. View image in full screen
The SIU have cleared City of Kawartha Lakes OPP in the death of a man of who shot himself in June as police investigated a report on an unwanted person at a home. OPP
Ontario’s police watchdog says there are no grounds to proceed with any criminal charges against City of Kawartha Lakes OPP after determining a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during an encounter with police in June.

The Special Investigations Unit released the details of its investigation into a June 1 incident in the village of Cameron, north of Lindsay. SIU director Joseph Martino said around 8:40 a.m. that morning, OPP responded to a 911 call about an unwanted man at a residence who had been sleeping in a garden shed.

Around 10 minutes later, two officers arrived and learned the man had just entered the house and was in the basement. He refused to stop as police called out his name multiple times, Martino said.

“The police officers had no interaction with the complaint other than eye contact when a shotgun was discharged by the complainant,” Martino said.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 8:50 a.m., paramedics arrived on scene, and the 37-year-old man was pronounced deceased. An autopsy confirmed the death was attributable to a shotgun wound to the chest, Martino said.

The SIU were notified of the incident and investigated. The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

More on Crime

The investigation determined that neither officer “failed to comport himself with due care and regard” for the man’s well-being. Martino said a 12-gauge pump action shotgun was found on the floor next to the man.

“The officers were prudent in not immediately following the complainant into the basement,” Martino stated. “Though they had not seen the complainant with a firearm, they were aware he had a firearms possession and acquisition licence. In fact, the complainant did have a firearm with him, which he used to shoot himself moments after entering the basement.”

Martino noted the officers also didn’t immediately enter when a shot had been fired and had taken proper steps to ensure their own safety and determine the man’s whereabouts.

“In the result, as there are no reasonable grounds to believe that either subject official transgressed the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law throughout their brief engagement with the complainant, there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case,” Martino said. “The file is closed.”

Ontario Provincial PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitFirearmsCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPcameron ontarioJosepeh Martino
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

