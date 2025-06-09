Menu

Greta Thunberg, other activists detained after Israel intercepts Gaza-bound aid ship

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 10:15 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘We have been intercepted’: Greta Thunberg sends message as Gaza aid boat detained by IDF'
‘We have been intercepted’: Greta Thunberg sends message as Gaza aid boat detained by IDF
Israel Defense Forces operatives intercepted a Gaza-bound aid boat Monday, detaining activist Greta Thunberg and eleven others on board the yacht 'Madleen'. The vessel set sail from Sicily a week earlier, aiming to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians. Israel says the aid will be redirected through approved channels and the activists will be deported.
Greta Thunberg and a group of activists sailing to Gaza in an attempt to deliver aid have been detained by the Israeli military after it intercepted and seized their vessel, Madleen, early on Monday.

The group, known as the the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, is protesting Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which is among the deadliest and most destructive since the Second World War, and its restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, both of which have put the territory of some two million Palestinians at risk of famine.

Click to play video: 'Palestinians say Israeli fire killed 12 near aid sites, Israel says it fired warning shots'
Palestinians say Israeli fire killed 12 near aid sites, Israel says it fired warning shots
The coalition said the activists had been “kidnapped by Israeli forces” during their efforts to deliver aid.

“The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo — including baby formula, food and medical supplies — confiscated,” it said in a statement, adding that the ship was seized in international waters about 200 kilometres from Gaza.

Click to play video: 'Greta Thunberg, activists set sail to Gaza after earlier aid vessel attacked at sea'
Greta Thunberg, activists set sail to Gaza after earlier aid vessel attacked at sea
Israeli authorities say the mission is a “media provocation.”

“The ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel,” Israel’s foreign ministry said in a post on X.

It also claimed, without presenting any video evidence, that aid is pouring into Gaza from Israel and through other humanitarian channels.

“More than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks, and in addition, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has distributed close to 11 million meals directly to civilians in Gaza,” the post said.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesperson, said the ship was still en route to Israel around midday Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Those on board, including Thunberg, are eventually expected to return to their home countries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— With files from The Associated Press

