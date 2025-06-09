Greta Thunberg, other activists detained after Israel intercepts Gaza-bound aid ship

Greta Thunberg and a group of activists sailing to Gaza in an attempt to deliver aid have been detained by the Israeli military after it intercepted and seized their vessel, Madleen, early on Monday.
The group, known as the the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, is protesting Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which is among the deadliest and most destructive since the Second World War, and its restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, both of which have put the territory of some two million Palestinians at risk of famine.
The coalition said the activists had been “kidnapped by Israeli forces” during their efforts to deliver aid.
“The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo — including baby formula, food and medical supplies — confiscated,” it said in a statement, adding that the ship was seized in international waters about 200 kilometres from Gaza.
Israeli authorities say the mission is a “media provocation.”
“The ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel,” Israel’s foreign ministry said in a post on X.
It also claimed, without presenting any video evidence, that aid is pouring into Gaza from Israel and through other humanitarian channels.
“More than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks, and in addition, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has distributed close to 11 million meals directly to civilians in Gaza,” the post said.
Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesperson, said the ship was still en route to Israel around midday Monday, according to The Associated Press.
Those on board, including Thunberg, are eventually expected to return to their home countries.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
— With files from The Associated Press
