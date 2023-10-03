2 arrested, 1 sought after firearms, drugs seized in Tweed: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested and a third is being sought after OPP seized firearms and drugs as part of an investigation in Tweed, Ont., last week.

According to Central Hastings OPP, on Sept. 27, officers launched an investigation into a break-and-enter in the Municipality of Tweed.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on East Hungerford Road in the village of Tweed and said they seized firearms and drugs. The investigation included the OPP’s emergency response team, canine and aviation units.

Two people were arrested at the residence and a third man fled the scene.

Devon Dunkley and Rachel Sweet, both age 27 and from Tweed, were each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of possession of a Schedule III substance, unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a weapon, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Sweet was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Both were held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Belleville.

OPP are looking for Tanner Sweet, 29, of Tweed, who is wanted in connection with the break and enter.

Anyone with information can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).