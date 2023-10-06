Menu

Crime

3 arrested after drugs, tobacco seized during traffic stop in Cobourg, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 12:38 pm
Cobourg Police Service arrested three people on drug and tobacco charges following a traffic stop on Oct. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service arrested three people on drug and tobacco charges following a traffic stop on Oct. 6, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Three people face drug and tobacco-related charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg, Ont., early Friday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 4:25 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on William Street. A search of the vehicle led to seizure of quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, unidentified pills, along with unmarked tobacco and a prohibited knife.

A 43-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from Port Hope, Ont. and a 35-year-old woman from Cobourg were jointly charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, along with possession of unmarked cigarettes contrary to the Tobacco Tax Act and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

The 36-year-old woman was additionally charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of a prohibited device.

The man was additionally charged with driving while under suspension.

All three were released on undertakings with a court appearance in Cobourg on Nov. 18.

