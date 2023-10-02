Menu

Crime

Police probe break-in at Royal Canadian Legion in Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 10:13 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating a break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 133. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating a break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 133. Global News file
Police are investigating a weekend break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion branch in Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Sunday, officers responded to a break-and-enter at Branch 133 on Orr Street. Police say staff discovered property had been taken from the building sometime overnight.

Police did not provide any details on what items were reported stolen.

It’s believed the incident occurred sometime between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Police ask anyone with video or information to call them at 905-372-6821 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

