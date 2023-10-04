Menu

Crime

Man arrested for armed robbery in Cobourg, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 11:15 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., made an arrest following a reported armed robbery at a business on Oct. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., made an arrest following a reported armed robbery at a business on Oct. 3, 2023. File
A man is facing armed robbery and other charges following an incident at a business in Cobourg, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to a weapons-related call at a northwest business. Investigators learned a man brandished a knife at an employee after being confronted about stealing items.

Police say staff recognized the suspect from previous dealings.

A short time later, police located the suspect, who was found to be in possession of property taken from the business. A large knife was also located and seized as evidence, police said.

A 19-year-old man from Cobourg was charged with armed robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.

