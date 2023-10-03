Police respond to weapon call on Ontario Street in Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., closed Ontario Street for a brief time Tuesday afternoon following a weapon-related call.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers initially responded to an address on Ontario Street near the train track regarding a person with a weapon.

Police secured the immediate area, notifying other emergency services. Ontario Street was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic and residents were advised to avoid the street near Furnace Street.

“We request the public stay away from this area until further notice,” police first stated around 3:30 p.m.

Paramedics are also reportedly at the scene.

However, in an update just before 4 p.m. police said Ontario Street is now reopened but officers remain at an address.

In an update at 4:30 p.m., police said no one was found.

“As a result of the police investigation, it was determined that no weapon was present,” police stated. “It is believed that there is no further risk to the public at this time.”