Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police respond to weapon call on Ontario Street in Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 4:15 pm
The Cobourg Police Service were advising residents to avoid the area of Ontario and Furnace streets for an investigation on Oct. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service were advising residents to avoid the area of Ontario and Furnace streets for an investigation on Oct. 3, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Cobourg, Ont., closed Ontario Street for a brief time Tuesday afternoon following a weapon-related call.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers initially responded to an address on Ontario Street near the train track regarding a person with a weapon.

Police secured the immediate area, notifying other emergency services. Ontario Street was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic and residents were advised to avoid the street near Furnace Street.

“We request the public stay away from this area until further notice,” police first stated around 3:30 p.m.

Paramedics are also reportedly at the scene.

Trending Now

However, in an update just before 4 p.m. police said Ontario Street is now reopened but officers remain at an address.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update at 4:30 p.m., police said no one was found.

“As a result of the police investigation, it was determined that no weapon was present,” police stated. “It is believed that there is no further risk to the public at this time.”

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices