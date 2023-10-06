Victim in quadruple Toronto shooting dies in hospital, 2 men charged with murder

A man who was injured in a quadruple shooting in Toronto last month has died in hospital and two suspects have been charged with murder, police say.
Toronto police said at around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 16, officers responded to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area because gunshots were heard.
Police said two men approached a group of people and began firing. Officers previously said a total of four people were shot.
Police announced Friday that 33-year-old Kyle Provo later died in hospital.
Brampton residents Richard Baker, 48, and Nathan Bell, 37, have been charged with second-degree murder.
The homicide investigation is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
