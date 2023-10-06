Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Victim in quadruple Toronto shooting dies in hospital, 2 men charged with murder

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 3:00 pm
4 people hospitalized in downtown Toronto shooting
A man who was injured in a quadruple shooting in Toronto last month has died in hospital and two suspects have been charged with murder, police say.

Toronto police said at around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 16, officers responded to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area because gunshots were heard.

Police said two men approached a group of people and began firing. Officers previously said a total of four people were shot.

Police announced Friday that 33-year-old Kyle Provo later died in hospital.

Brampton residents Richard Baker, 48, and Nathan Bell, 37, have been charged with second-degree murder.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Kyle Provo, 33, is Toronto’s 50th homicide victim of 2023. View image in full screen
Kyle Provo, 33, is Toronto’s 50th homicide victim of 2023. Handout / Toronto Police
