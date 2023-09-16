Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Overnight shooting in Moss Park sends four to hospital, Toronto police say

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 16, 2023 10:54 am
The shooting occurred in the area of Dundas Street and Sherbourne Street, Toronto police say. View image in full screen
The shooting occurred in the area of Dundas Street and Sherbourne Street, Toronto police say. Global News / Ahmar Khan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people were rushed to hospital in the early morning hours of Saturday following a shooting in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood.

Police responded to multiple calls for a shooting in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets just after 2:45 a.m. and found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

In an update to the media, Duty Inspector Keri Fernandes said that two of the victims are in critical condition. The other two suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police could not provide any suspect information other than their belief that multiple individuals are responsible.

“We’re very early on in the investigation and we can’t determine how many shooters, but we know that there is more than one person involved,” Insp. Fernandes said.

There is no word from authorities on what led up to the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are appealing for witnesses and surveillance video of the incident.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTorontoToronto shootingDundas Streetsherbourne streetMoss ParkDundas Street East
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices