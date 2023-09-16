Overnight shooting in Moss Park sends four to hospital, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were rushed to hospital in the early morning hours of Saturday following a shooting in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood.

Police responded to multiple calls for a shooting in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets just after 2:45 a.m. and found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

In an update to the media, Duty Inspector Keri Fernandes said that two of the victims are in critical condition. The other two suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police could not provide any suspect information other than their belief that multiple individuals are responsible.

“We’re very early on in the investigation and we can’t determine how many shooters, but we know that there is more than one person involved,” Insp. Fernandes said.

There is no word from authorities on what led up to the shooting.

Police are appealing for witnesses and surveillance video of the incident.