Ex-U.S. soldier accused of trying to give national security info to China

A former U.S. soldier who worked in intelligence operations was arrested Friday on charges he allegedly tried to deliver national security information to China, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say Joseph Daniel Schmidt, 29, retained classified information after his “separation” from the U.S. military in early 2020 and offered it to Chinese security officials through email. He then allegedly travelled to Hong Kong and “continued his efforts to provide Chinese intelligence with classified information he obtained from his military service.”

According to the indictment, Schmidt retained a device that allows for access to secure military computer networks and offered the device to Chinese authorities, as well as assistance to gain access to those military networks.

The grand jury indictment found Schmidt attempted to share the information knowing it “could be used to the injury of the United States and to the advantage of any foreign nation.”

Schmidt had stayed in Hong Kong and China until this week, when he travelled to San Francisco. He was arrested by U.S. authorities at the local airport upon his arrival on Friday.

“Members of our military take a sworn oath to defend our country and the Constitution,” Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman for the Western District of Washington said in a statement.

“In that context the alleged actions of this former military member are shocking — not only attempting to provide national defense information, but also information that would assist a foreign adversary to gain access to Department of Defense secure computer networks.”

Schmidt faces one count each of attempting to deliver national defence information and retention of national defence information. Each offence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a US$250,000 fine.

Between 2015 and 2020, Schmidt was posted at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Wash., according to the Justice Department. His primary assignment was with the 109th Military Intelligence Battalion, a since-disbanded outfit where prosecutors say Schmidt had access to secret and top secret information.

Notably, Joint Base Lewis-McChord hosted Chinese troops for joint disaster management training exercises in late 2015, while Schmidt was posted at the base. The exercises marked the first time Chinese soldiers had taken part in drills on U.S. soil.

Global News has reached out to the U.S. Army for more information about Schmidt, including the nature of his “separation” from the military.

Schmidt’s arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny over Chinese foreign interference. Although much attention has been paid to alleged meddling in elections, Beijing has been accused of trying to recruit people abroad to supply them with sensitive intelligence, including in Canada.

The RCMP is also investigating reports that former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots are being recruited by China to train pilots with the People’s Liberation Army’s air force. The reports allege the trainers — attracted from Canada, Britain and other Western nations — are being offered “lucrative” payments for their work. A Hydro-Quebec employee was charged with allegedly sending trade secrets to China late last year as well.

This week also marked the start of opening statements in the trial of Cameron Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence analyst who is accused of breaking Canada’s secrecy laws by allegedly leaking secrets.

Ortis has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard member, is awaiting trial on charges related to his alleged leaking of military secrets, including about operations in Ukraine. He has also plead not guilty to the charges, which are similar to the ones faces by Schmidt though the cases are not related.