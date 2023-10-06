Man released on bail immediately attempts carjacking then steals truck: York police

Send this page to someone via email

A man walked out of a Newmarket court after being released on bail earlier this week, then immediately attempted a carjacking before stealing a truck, police say.

York Regional Police said that at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the area of McCaffery Road and Eagle Street West — right near the Newmarket court house — for a report of an attempted carjacking.

Police said a suspect approached a female victim in her driveway and demanded the keys to her car. She refused and called police.

The suspect then left but found a landscaping truck and trailer down the road, police said.

He allegedly stole the truck and fled the area.

Officers quickly responded, including their air unit, and located the truck nearby, police said.

When officers tried to stop the truck, the suspect hit “several” police vehicles, but eventually the truck came to a stop, police said.

No injuries were reported.

“Through the investigation, officers learned that the suspect was released on bail for unrelated charges and he walked from the Newmarket court house to McCaffery Road before he attempted the carjacking and theft of vehicle,” police said.

It’s not clear what charges he was facing prior to the alleged attempted carjacking and theft.

A 21-year-old man of no fixed address faces a number of new charges, including robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, flight from peace officer, and two counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order, among other offences.

A police spokesperson said he was held in custody for another bail hearing on Thursday, but it’s not clear if he was released again.