Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man released on bail immediately attempts carjacking then steals truck: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 1:48 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man walked out of a Newmarket court after being released on bail earlier this week, then immediately attempted a carjacking before stealing a truck, police say.

York Regional Police said that at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the area of McCaffery Road and Eagle Street West — right near the Newmarket court house — for a report of an attempted carjacking.

Police said a suspect approached a female victim in her driveway and demanded the keys to her car. She refused and called police.

The suspect then left but found a landscaping truck and trailer down the road, police said.

He allegedly stole the truck and fled the area.

Officers quickly responded, including their air unit, and located the truck nearby, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

When officers tried to stop the truck, the suspect hit “several” police vehicles, but eventually the truck came to a stop, police said.

No injuries were reported.

“Through the investigation, officers learned that the suspect was released on bail for unrelated charges and he walked from the Newmarket court house to McCaffery Road before he attempted the carjacking and theft of vehicle,” police said.

It’s not clear what charges he was facing prior to the alleged attempted carjacking and theft.

A 21-year-old man of no fixed address faces a number of new charges, including robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, flight from peace officer, and two counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order, among other offences.

A police spokesperson said he was held in custody for another bail hearing on Thursday, but it’s not clear if he was released again.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices