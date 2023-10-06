Unemployment rate continues to drop in Saskatchewan: StatsCan

Send this page to someone via email

Six-thousand jobs have been added to the Saskatchewan economy in September, according to Statistics Canada.

The one per cent increase brought the province’s overall employment number to 593,000.

Unemployment rates have dropped to 4.9 per cent, down half a percentage point from August.

Canada’s rapid population growth means the country is adding an estimated 50,000 jobs per month, StatCan says.

The agency says the September jump in national employment was driven by part-time work.

The Bank of Canada, which hiked rates 10 times in the past 18 months, has stressed it will be hard to fully curb inflation if wages maintain their current pattern of rising between four and five per cent annually.

The September jobs report is the last one the central bank will get before is next interest rate decision on Oct. 25. However, the Bank of Canada will still see another inflation report as well as update on housing data before then.

— With files from Global News’ Craig Lord.