Manitoba says shipments of COVID and flu shots are being distributed

Manitoba is gearing up for the season of sniffles and coughs by sending out COVID and seasonal flu shots across the province.

Shipments will first be made to high-priority places such as personal care homes and hospitals, Manitoba Health said.

Public Health said it strongly recommends the seasonal flu shot for kids between six-months and five-years old. It said “vaccination against both coronavirus and seasonal flu is particularly important for people at higher risk of severe outcomes, including:

adults 65 years of age or older

residents of long-term care homes or other congregate living settings

individuals with underlying medical conditions

individuals who are pregnant or breastfeeding

individuals in or from First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities

members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities

people who provide essential community services.”

For more information about who is at risk can be found at www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/vaccine.html and www.gov.mb.ca/health/flu/index.html.

The province said getting a vaccination is one of many ways to protect yourself, and others, from getting sick this season. It said staying home when you’re sick, wearing a mask, practicing regular hand hygiene, covering your coughs and sneezes and cleaning shared surfaces or things are also good protective measures.

The updated vaccines can be accessed as soon as they are available, Manitoba Health said, and can be found using an online vaccine finder, booking directly with a pharmacy or medical clinic, calling 1-844-656-8222, or by looking for community immunization clinics.

“It is expected these vaccines will begin to be more widely available to members of the public in the next few weeks, though some sites may have stock earlier than others,” the Province said.

Public health officials said they would like to remind Manitobans that “it is safe and effective to receive more than one vaccine at a time.”

When it comes to rapid and PCR tests, Manitoba Health said they are only recommended for people “who are at high risk for serious outcomes.”

Long COVID supports and resources continue to be available, Manitoba said. If coronavirus symptoms persist for more than three months after being sick, officials said to contact your health-care provider.

Manitoba Health said those with questions about the immunizations should talk to their health-care provider or call Health Links-Info Santé at 1-888-315-9257 (toll-free) or 204-788-8200.

Weekly updates on COVID and seasonal flu are posted every Friday on the government’s website.