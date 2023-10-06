Woman critically injured falling out of speeding SUV in Brooks: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was critically injured after falling out of a speeding SUV Wednesday night in Brooks, Alta. RCMP say they are trying to piece together how it happened.

Police say at 7 p.m., witnesses claim to have seen a red Cadillac Escalade speeding through a construction zone on Silver Sage Road in Brooks, and then a woman falling out of the passenger side door.

RCMP believe they found the Cadillac abandoned on the west side of Brooks and say they don’t know the details of how or why the woman fell out of the SUV.

The woman was critically injured and remains in the hospital.

Any witnesses who may have seen the red SUV between Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. are asked to contact the Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

