Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman critically injured falling out of speeding SUV in Brooks: RCMP

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 12:05 pm
A stock photo of a red Cadillac Escalade. View image in full screen
A stock photo of a red Cadillac Escalade. Southern Alberta District RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman was critically injured after falling out of a speeding SUV Wednesday night in Brooks, Alta. RCMP say they are trying to piece together how it happened.

Police say at 7 p.m., witnesses claim to have seen a red Cadillac Escalade speeding through a construction zone on Silver Sage Road in Brooks, and then a woman falling out of the passenger side door.

RCMP believe they found the Cadillac abandoned on the west side of Brooks and say they don’t know the details of how or why the woman fell out of the SUV.

The woman was critically injured and remains in the hospital.

Any witnesses who may have seen the red SUV between Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. are asked to contact the Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Critic calls for change to speeding fines'
Critic calls for change to speeding fines
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices