Go Transit will add extra trains to Kitchener line for reading week

Go Transit will be running additional trains between Kitchener and Toronto over the following two Saturdays to accommodate students leaving and returning to the area for reading week.

Metrolinx says that on Saturday, a train will depart from Union Station for Kitchener at 12:38 p.m. and arrive at the station on Victoria Street at 2:28 p.m.

The train will then head in the other direction at 3:04 p.m. before arriving in downtown Toronto at 4:49 p.m.

On Oct. 15, there will be two extra trains headed for Kitchener, with one departing Union Station at 1:38 p.m. while a second will leave at 6:38 p.m. with arrival times at the downtown station being 3:28 p.m. and 8:28 p.m.

With two trains coming in, two will also go out as trains will then leave from Kitchener for Toronto at 4:04 p.m. and 9:04 p.m. They are scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 5:49 p.m. and 10:49 p.m.