Police search for missing 76-year-old woman in Toronto

Toronto police say officers are searching for a 76-year-old woman living with dementia who has been missing for a week.

Police said a woman named Tulip was last seen on Sept. 29 at around 5:27 p.m. in the Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue area.

“Please help find Tulip by sharing,” Toronto police wrote on X. “Please check your backyards, property, stairwells, undergrounds and sheds.”

She is described as five feet seven inches, with a thin build and short gray hair. She is missing her top teeth.

Tulip was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, black Nautica shoes, a cream hat, and was carrying a black purse.

Police said Tulip may have dropped a long black coat and if anyone sees it to report it to them.

They also noted that Tulip may travel on public transit.

