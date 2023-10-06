Woman filmed during xenophobic rant against German tourists fired from job

Send this page to someone via email

A viral video that captured a woman’s xenophobic rant against a group of German tourists has resulted in her getting fired from her job.

Brianna Pinnix, 30, was filmed on a New Jersey Transit train yelling at a group of German men and telling them to “get the f–k out of our country.”

The video was posted to Reddit on Tuesday and quickly picked up by media outlets, who dubbed Pinnix a “train Karen.”

(NOTE: The following video contains offensive language. Please watch at your own discretion.)

According to a now-deleted LinkedIn profile, Pinnix worked as a senior talent acquisition specialist for Capital Rx, a pharmaceutical company based in New York.

On Wednesday evening, the company released a statement announcing it had fired Pinnix.

“Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question,” a spokesperson said.

“The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt.”

In the video, Pinnix appears to be drunk and repeatedly asks a man speaking German what he had said.

Another man who appears to be Pinnix’s boyfriend attempts to hold her back and tells her to breathe as she continues to yell at the group of four tourists, who were seated on the train. One of the men briefly stands up after Pinnix leans in close to his face.

“Please stop this or I’m never going to talk to you again,” Pinnix’s boyfriend says. “He’s not doing anything.”

“He did, though!” Pinnix responds.

The pair go back and forth before Pinnix turns her attention back to the tourists.

“What did you say? I just want to know what you f—–g said.”

“He did not say anything. He’s having a personal conversation,” Pinnix’s boyfriend maintains.

Pinnix calls the group “f—–g immigrants” before returning to her seat on the train.

“You know I’m an immigrant, I’m an immigrant, too, you know that, right?” Pinnix’s boyfriend asks.

“Yeah … but I’m responsible for you so it’s OK,” she responds, laughing.

Moments later she adds, “they’re f—–g laughing about it now,” gesturing to the tourists. She implores her boyfriend to “say something to them, if not, I’m going to.”

Eventually, she stands up and tries to walk back over to the group but her boyfriend stops her.

“How about you get the f–k out of our country,” she says, eliciting “whoas” from other passengers on board.

“Do not. Do not,” her boyfriend says before the video ends.

The user who posted the video to Reddit wrote that the incident occurred on Sunday night after a football game between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. The user added that the man Pinnix was targeting moved to a different part of the train after filming stopped.

Pinnix has yet to make a public comment about the incident.