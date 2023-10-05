Menu

Fire

OFM says no working smoke alarm found in unit following fatal Peterborough house fire

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 4:33 pm
The OFM says one person died following a house fire on Meadowview Road in Peterborough, Ont., on Sept. 24, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Provincial fire investigators say there was no working smoke alarm in a downstairs apartment unit following a fatal house fire in Peterborough in late September.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) says one person died following a fire at a home on Meadowview Road on Sept. 24. Three other people were able to get out of the building safely.

According to OFM public relations officer Sean Driscoll, while investigators have completed their on-scene examination, the investigation continues off-site.

“At this time, I can confirm there was no working smoke alarm in the unit, however, as the investigation remains ongoing, there are no further updates,” he told Global News.

He says the incident is a reminder that a working smoke alarm will provide an early warning and allow people time to safely escape a home.

“By law, a working smoke alarm is to be installed on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas,” he said. “To ensure your smoke alarms are in proper working order, they should be tested at least once a month, batteries replaced at least once a year, and the smoke alarms should be replaced if 10 years old or older.”

The OFM says 133 people died in fires in Ontario in 2023.

“Many of the residential fires were found to have no working smoke alarm,” Driscoll said. “Fire deaths can be prevented and lives saved with the proper installation and regular maintenance of smoke alarms.”

OFM investigates fatal house fire in east end of Peterborough
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

