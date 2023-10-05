4 people now charged with 1st-degree murder after N.B. man found dead in woods

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Fredericton have been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the 2022 homicide of Brandon Donelan of Minto, N.B.

Donelan, who was 27, was found in a wooded area off a snowmobile trail in the village of Chipman on March 31, 2022, after initially being reported as missing in January of that year.

“The investigation had determined the man’s death to be the result of a homicide,” police said.

In a media release, police said they arrested the two men, aged 26 and 29, at a correctional facility in Dorchester on Tuesday. The two individuals are already serving federal sentences on unrelated matters.

The joint murder charges for the two men haven’t been the only ones laid — as a 40-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the homicide after a search warrant was executed at a home on Wasson Road in Newcastle Creek, near Minto, in June. Another man was also later charged.

On June 30, Erica Blyth was charged with first-degree murder along with Joshua McIsaac in Fredericton Provincial Court. Both remain in custody and will “return to court at a later date,” police said.

The two individuals who’ve most recently been arrested in connection with Donelan’s death, Devon Mark Hood and Matthew David LeBlanc, were charged with first-degree murder in court on Wednesday.

They both have been taken back into custody and are expected to return to court on October 25.