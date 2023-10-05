Menu

Crime

Vintage vehicle found hours after it was reported stolen: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 5, 2023 3:45 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Someone in Guelph apparently took a vintage vehicle out for a brief joyride.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a home near Wellington Street West and Gordon Street on Tuesday.

A woman told investigators that her 1983 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue was stolen.

Police say video surveillance showed a man gaining entry by forcing down a side window at around 1:30 a.m. and drove off in the vehicle.

Investigators say the woman notified police again later that evening to report that she found the car on Surrey Street West.

They are continuing to look for the suspect.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7195 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

