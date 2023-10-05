Menu

Canada

Trial for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King to stay in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2023 1:09 pm
Freedom Convoy: Smaller, more subdued protest marks 1 year anniversary
WATCH ABOVE: Smaller, more subdued protest marks 1 year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' – Jan 28, 2023
An Ontario judge has ruled that “Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King will stand trial in Ottawa, dismissing his second request to move the proceedings out of town.

King’s lawyer argued that King is so notorious, it would not be possible for him to get a fair trial in the capital.

King was among the original group of organizers who brought big rigs, other vehicles and huge crowds of protesters to Ottawa to demand an end to COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates — and for some, to seek the overthrow of the Liberal government.

Several people charged during the demonstration have been denied similar requests to be tried outside Ottawa, including convoy organizer James Bauder and former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier.

Justice Charles Hackland says any issues of bias can be dealt with during jury selection.

King’s trial is scheduled to begin at the end of November.

Pat King says COVID-19 vaccine mandate on truckers seen as ‘direct attack on Canadian economy’
© 2023 The Canadian Press

