Canada

Whats open and closed in Barrie and Simcoe County for Thanksgiving

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 7:32 am
Roast turkey. Please see my portfolio for other holiday related images. View image in full screen
Roast turkey. Please see my portfolio for other holiday related images. mphillips007/Getty Images
As people get ready to gather with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving, they might find some services and businesses operating with alter hours headed into the long weekend.

Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed over the next few days. The Thanksgiving holiday is on Monday, Oct., 9.

Public facilities

  • Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.
  • Barrie Public Library will be closed on Monday.
  • City of Barrie recreation facilities are closed on Monday.
  • Downtown parking (on-street and lots) in Barrie is free on statutory holidays, including Thanksgiving.
  • The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.
  • The Simcoe County Museum is open regular operating hours Monday between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • All Ontario Works offices are closed Monday.

Garbage collection

  • There will be no curbside waste collection in Barrie on Monday.
  • There will be no changes to the Simcoe County regular curbside waste collection schedule.
  • All Simcoe County waste drop-off facilities are closed on Monday.
  • The Barrie landfill will be closed on Monday.

Transit

  • There will be no Barrie Transit services on Monday
  • GO Transit will be operating on its Monday schedule on Monday.
  • LINX Transit will not operate on Monday, with the exception of Route 4, which will operate on a Sunday service schedule.
Malls

  • Georgian Mall will be closed on Monday.
  • Tanger Outlets hours might differ on Monday.
  • Park Place hours might differ on Monday

Other services

  • All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday
  • All Beer Stores will be closed on Monday
  • Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.
  • Hours at restaurants and other service outlets may vary over the holiday. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

