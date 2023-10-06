Whats open and closed in Barrie and Simcoe County for Thanksgiving

Send this page to someone via email

As people get ready to gather with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving, they might find some services and businesses operating with alter hours headed into the long weekend.

Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed over the next few days. The Thanksgiving holiday is on Monday, Oct., 9.

Public facilities

Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.

Barrie Public Library will be closed on Monday.

City of Barrie recreation facilities are closed on Monday.

Downtown parking (on-street and lots) in Barrie is free on statutory holidays, including Thanksgiving.

The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.

The Simcoe County Museum is open regular operating hours Monday between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All Ontario Works offices are closed Monday.

Garbage collection

There will be no curbside waste collection in Barrie on Monday.

There will be no changes to the Simcoe County regular curbside waste collection schedule.

All Simcoe County waste drop-off facilities are closed on Monday.

The Barrie landfill will be closed on Monday.

Transit

There will be no Barrie Transit services on Monday

GO Transit will be operating on its Monday schedule on Monday.

LINX Transit will not operate on Monday, with the exception of Route 4, which will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

Malls

Georgian Mall will be closed on Monday.

Tanger Outlets hours might differ on Monday.

Park Place hours might differ on Monday

Other services