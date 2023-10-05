Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police trying to identify man wanted after 2 sex assaults

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 9:43 am
Police are trying to identify this man. View image in full screen
Police are trying to identify this man. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police are trying to identify a man who is wanted in connection with two reported sex assaults in the city this week.

Police said that shortly before noon on Monday, officers received a call about a sexual assault in the Shaw Street and King Street West area.

A man reportedly approached a victim from behind and committed a sexual assault before fleeing north on Shaw Street, police said.

Then on Tuesday, shortly before 10 p.m., police were called about a sexual assault in the Brunswick and Sussex avenues area.

A man approached a victim from the side, sexually assaulted the person, then fled towards Spadina Avenue, police said.

Investigators believe that the same man is responsible for both alleged incidents.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He was described as 20 to 35 years old, five feet 10 inches to six feet tall, with a thin build and short curly hair.

Police said that in the first incident, he was wearing a black vest, black pants and black Nike shoes with a white sole.

In the second instance, he was wearing a grey T-shirt sweater with a white T-shirt underneath, black pants and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices