Toronto police trying to identify man wanted after 2 sex assaults

Toronto police are trying to identify a man who is wanted in connection with two reported sex assaults in the city this week.

Police said that shortly before noon on Monday, officers received a call about a sexual assault in the Shaw Street and King Street West area.

A man reportedly approached a victim from behind and committed a sexual assault before fleeing north on Shaw Street, police said.

Then on Tuesday, shortly before 10 p.m., police were called about a sexual assault in the Brunswick and Sussex avenues area.

A man approached a victim from the side, sexually assaulted the person, then fled towards Spadina Avenue, police said.

Investigators believe that the same man is responsible for both alleged incidents.

He was described as 20 to 35 years old, five feet 10 inches to six feet tall, with a thin build and short curly hair.

Police said that in the first incident, he was wearing a black vest, black pants and black Nike shoes with a white sole.

In the second instance, he was wearing a grey T-shirt sweater with a white T-shirt underneath, black pants and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.