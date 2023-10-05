Weather statements issued in N.S., N.B., ahead of tropical storm Philippe

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued special weather statements across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Thursday as tropical storm Philippe is set to bring wind and rain to the region over the weekend.

“An intense trough of low pressure will interact with Tropical Storm Philippe and will give heavy rain and strong winds,” the statement said.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across the Maritimes this weekend, with possibly 50 millimetres or more in the areas of heaviest rain, and maximum wind gusts of up to 80 km/h.

The system will begin Saturday afternoon or evening and end Sunday morning in southwestern areas, and will begin Saturday night and end Sunday morning or afternoon in northeastern areas.

View image in full screen The latest track for tropical storm Philippe has the centre of the storm moving to the west of Nova Scotia. Environment Canada

In an interview Wednesday, Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Bob Robichaud said Philippe is not expected to strengthen significantly or turn into a hurricane, but it is being closely monitored.

Robichaud described the storm as “disorganized as tropical storms go.”

“We’re looking at what kind of wind and rain we might get from Philippe, which at this point looks like nothing more than a good fall storm,” Robichaud said Wednesday morning.

“But again, we’re watching it closely.”