London, Ont. hospital named Centre of Excellence with new ultrasound fleet

Send this page to someone via email

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is taking major strides in advancing imaging and obstetrical patient care with the addition of a new ultrasound fleet.

In collaboration with GE Healthcare Canada, the 12 new Voluson™ Expert 22 ultrasound machines have 3D and 4D capabilities, as well as advanced AI tools that can automatically identify fetal anatomy, support efficient fetal measurements and increase exam speed.

According to health officials, “this advanced technology will help to better treat patients with high-risk pregnancies by uncovering critical answers earlier, allowing for faster assessments and diagnosis.”

The project was also made possible as a result of $1.3 million in donations through the London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF).

“This is a significant advancement for Women’s Care at LHSC, which as a program delivers over six-thousand births a year and sees a large number of patients across our region with complex pregnancies,” said Dr. Tracey Crumley, chair/chief of obstetrics and gynecology at LHSC.

Story continues below advertisement

The acquisition of the 12 units means that LHSC has been named a Maternal Fetal Medicine Centre of Excellence.

“Ten of these new ultrasound machines are being used clinically and the remaining two will be dedicated to advancements in research,” said Dr. Narinder Paul, city-wide chair and chief of the department of medical imaging at LHSC.

View image in full screen LHSC Sonographer Natasha Quin performing an ultrasound scan with the new units at LHSC. London Health Science Centre [LHSC]

He said that the technology will also serve as an education and training tool for staff that will have the opportunity to train on the new AI tools and capabilities, helping to improve the delivery of care and efficiency of ultrasound exams.

Paul added that “this collaboration with GE HealthCare combines expertise in clinical care, research, training, and education at LHSC with innovative ultrasound technology to enhance maternal fetal ultrasound for patients, their family and for staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mike Hamilton, president of GE HealthCare Canada, told Global News on Wednesday that LHSC was their top choice in hospitals when looking for partnerships.

“The development of our products really depends on strong clinical relationships, and an investment in collaboration around continuing to develop the technology. So, there aren’t a lot of centres in Canada who really are better positioned than London is to work with us,” he said, adding that they’re looking to further their partnership in the years to come.

“We want to continue to co-develop the technology together, learn from them, and continue to develop newer and better ultrasound technologies in the future,” Hamilton added. “But this announcement marks a big step forward.”

Dr. Rob Gratton, divisional lead of maternal fetal medicine and co-lead of obstetrical ultrasound at LHSC, explained that new units will enhance the user experience by expediting the time required to complete an ultrasound which will help improve patient flow.

“For patients with high-risk pregnancies, the new machines will allow for earlier and more accurate assessments of fetal development, growth and the well-being of both the fetus and the pregnant person,” he said.

“I think the visual impact of what we’ve seen in the images today will be so important in that initial bonding between the mother, the baby, [and] the family” Gratton added.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen 4D maternal ultrasound pictures from The Voluson™ Expert 22 ultrasound machine. London Health Sciences Centre

Expecting their first child in the new year, Teodora and Justin Snoddy said that the clarity of the imaging now available through the ultrasounds is helping to reassure them that “everything is on the right track.”

“It puts my mind at ease,” Teodora said. “It also helps me relax which I think is good for the baby as well.”

“It’s also really nice to see a lot of detail in the images,” Justin added. “In our heads it’s just a little baby in a belly but it’s very real when you see them waving, sucking on their thumb, and even yawning.”

View image in full screen 4D maternal ultrasound pictures from The Voluson™ Expert 22 ultrasound machine. London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC)

Going back to Paul, he stressed the emotional impact these new machines can have on expecting families.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s kind of like going from black and white features to coloured films. It’s just a whole different, [and] almost interactive experience,” he said.

“We have a feeling that this is going to really transform the understanding that the patient and the family have of what’s going on in their baby’s development.”