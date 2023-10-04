Edmonton city council approves tax subclass to crack down on derelict properties

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning in 2024, the City of Edmonton will have the ability to charge higher tax rates on homeowners in mature neighbourhoods whose properties are considered derelict.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the city announced that city council has approved a new tax subclass to address residential properties that “show serious signs of neglect, are dilapidated, are falling into significant disrepair or are unlivable.”

“(This) is a new tool in the city’s toolbox for addressing the harmful impact that derelict and problem residential properties can have,” said Cate Watt, the city’s branch manager of assessment and taxation. “Managing derelict properties often comes with additional costs to the city and a higher tax rate will help to cover those costs while encouraging property owners to clean up derelict houses.

“We hope this will play a role in improving the vibrancy of mature neighbourhoods in the long run.”

The city said a case study of 31 “problem properties” that concluded in 2020 found that those properties cost the city about $1.3 million for things like bylaw inspections and enforcement, fire inspections, safety codes and development compliance inspections and police inspections and responses.

The city noted that “problem properties” are defined differently than “derelict properties,” and that only some of the 31 properties were deemed to be derelict. Problem properties are considered to be ones that pose social or safety risks, like being linked to criminal activity or being a fire risk.

The city said Wednesday that it expects to notify about 300 owners this fall that their property is at risk of being assessed as derelict.

“All property assessments will be confirmed in January 2024 when assessment notices are sent in the mail to over 400,000 Edmonton property owners,” the city said.

“For a property to be considered derelict for tax purposes, the city must assess the physical condition of the home on the property, looking for buildings that are deserted, boarded up, deemed unfit for habitation or abandoned partway through the process of construction or demolition.”