Okanagan man charged with sexual assault, indecent act in public place

An Okanagan man who’s in custody is facing two sex-related charges.

Court documents show that Cyrus David Fines, who was born in 2003, has been charged with sexual assault and committing an indecent act in a public place.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place in Vernon, Sept. 16-17.

Fines’ first court appearance was Sept. 18 in Kamloops, followed by appearances in Vernon’s courthouse on Sept. 21, 25 and 28.

His next scheduled court appearance will be Oct. 5 in Vernon.