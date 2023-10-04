Menu

Crime

Okanagan man charged with sexual assault, indecent act in public place

By Seanna Csernyanszki Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 5:56 pm
File photo of the courthouse in Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of the courthouse in Vernon, B.C. Global News
An Okanagan man who’s in custody is facing two sex-related charges.

Court documents show that Cyrus David Fines, who was born in 2003, has been charged with sexual assault and committing an indecent act in a public place.

B.C. to get new policing standards for sexual assault investigations

Both offences are alleged to have taken place in Vernon, Sept. 16-17.

Fines’ first court appearance was Sept. 18 in Kamloops, followed by appearances in Vernon’s courthouse on Sept. 21, 25 and 28.

His next scheduled court appearance will be Oct. 5 in Vernon.

