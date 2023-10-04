Repeat violent offender released again in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The latest chapter in the story of a well-known B.C. chronic offender is being highlighted as yet another example of dysfunction in the criminals justice system.

Mohammed Majidpour has more than 30 prior convictions, including assault and assault with a weapon.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old was in Community Court in Vancouver facing a charge of failing to report to a probation officer just six days after his most recent sentencing in August.

He walked out of jail in his socks, with his personal belongings packed into a clear plastic bag, after the court released him on a series of conditions.

Those include reporting to a bail supervisor, attending the Downtown Community Court mental health program, or elsewhere as directed, and to participate in assessments, counselling and treatment — if he consents.

“It is absolutely outrageous,” BC United House Leader Todd Stone told Global News.

“It’s time for David Eby and his government to stop talking about the changes that need to be made to keep the public safe, and they actually need to start making it happen.”

Earlier this year, Majidpour pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon for striking a 19-year-old student over the head with a pole in September 2022 and hurling a racial slur at her, and setting fire to a car later that day.

In August he was sentenced to a day in jail and two years probation after credit for 11 months time served and released into the community.

What comes next for Majidpour, including how authorities will ensure he attends his mandated programming and where he will live, remain unclear.

He’s due back in court in Vancouver on Thursday.

-With files from Rumina Daya