Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vehicle of missing Calgary woman found, police continue search

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 3:19 pm
An undated photo of missing Calgary woman Amy Fahlman. Calgary police found her vehicle in an undisclosed location on Oct. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
An undated photo of missing Calgary woman Amy Fahlman. Calgary police found her vehicle in an undisclosed location on Oct. 4, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The vehicle belonging to a 25-year-old Calgary woman has been located and Calgary police continue the search to find Amy Fahlman.

Her brother said the two last spoke on Friday and Fahlman said she was headed out for a scenic drive north and west of the city.

She didn’t show up for plans the next day with her friends, which is when they called police.

On Wednesday, the Calgary Police Service said they found Fahlman’s grey 2010 Nissan Murano, but did not immediately release the exact location it was found so police can thoroughly search the area.

Family desperate for word from missing Calgary woman.
Family are desperate for word from missing Calgary woman, Amy Fahlman. Steven Fahlman
An undated photo of Amy Fahlman. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Amy Fahlman. handout / Calgary Police Service
An undated photo of Amy Fahlman. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Amy Fahlman. handout / Calgary Police Service

CPS is leading the search efforts with support from RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Police expect to release more information once details are confirmed.

Anyone with information about Fahlman’s whereabouts is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

More on Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices