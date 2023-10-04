Vehicle of missing Calgary woman found, police continue search

Send this page to someone via email

The vehicle belonging to a 25-year-old Calgary woman has been located and Calgary police continue the search to find Amy Fahlman.

Her brother said the two last spoke on Friday and Fahlman said she was headed out for a scenic drive north and west of the city.

She didn’t show up for plans the next day with her friends, which is when they called police.

On Wednesday, the Calgary Police Service said they found Fahlman’s grey 2010 Nissan Murano, but did not immediately release the exact location it was found so police can thoroughly search the area.

Family are desperate for word from missing Calgary woman, Amy Fahlman. Steven Fahlman

View image in full screen An undated photo of Amy Fahlman. handout / Calgary Police Service

CPS is leading the search efforts with support from RCMP.

Police expect to release more information once details are confirmed.

Anyone with information about Fahlman’s whereabouts is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.