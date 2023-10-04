Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. wildfires: Satellite photos reveal damage can be seen from space

By Seanna Csernyanszki Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'On the Fireline: Inside Canada’s record-breaking wildfire season'
On the Fireline: Inside Canada’s record-breaking wildfire season
The wildfire season in Canada has been devastating and the largest in modern history. And with climate change, wildfire seasons will only get worse. Experts say to reduce the damage in the future, we need to change the way we manage fires before they even start. As Neetu Garcha shows us, 'The New Reality' was granted rare access to crews working on the fireline.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wildfires that raged across British Columbia this year have left lasting marks on the environment.

A satellite called Copernicus took images of the fire-scarred land — red-brown areas marking where wildfires destroyed significant landmarks and vegetation.

Provincial and federal wildfire agencies used a mix of European and NASA satellite instruments to help monitor and predict fire behaviours during this record-breaking fire season.

Click to play video: 'FireSmart BC releases new education program'
FireSmart BC releases new education program

Additionally, images on NASA’s Worldview website show before and after images of the Kelowna area before the McDougall Creek wildfire. One image was taken in July, with another six weeks after the blaze ignited on Aug. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, 2,221 wildfires have consumed 2.84 million hectares of land as of Oct. 3.

Satellite photos showing the Central Okanagan on July 30, 2023, then on Sept. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Satellite photos showing the Central Okanagan on July 30, 2023, then on Sept. 20, 2023. NASA Worldview

By 2029, Canada will have its own wildfire-specific satellite – WildFireSat.

According to the federal government, the satellite will “monitor all active wildfires in Canada from space on a daily basis.”

“Every year, Canada sees about 7,500 wildfires burn over 2.5 million hectares of forest, a territory about half the size of Nova Scotia,” it added. “The amount of forest burned by wildfire is projected to double by 2050 due to our changing climate, which is causing longer wildfire seasons, more extreme weather conditions and increased droughts.”

Click to play video: '‘Stay out of the burns’: Skeetchestn alerts people of the risk their return poses on mule deer'
‘Stay out of the burns’: Skeetchestn alerts people of the risk their return poses on mule deer

The government also said three per cent of wildfires are very large and uncontrolled.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ultimately, these three per cent of wildfires cause about 97 per cent of the burned area,” it said.

“By increasing our capabilities to better anticipate which wildfires have the potential to burn out of control, they can be prioritized for suppression, leading to a drastic reduction in the economic losses related to wildfire.”

Click to play video: 'Save the beavers, prevent wildfires says animal advocacy group'
Save the beavers, prevent wildfires says animal advocacy group

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices