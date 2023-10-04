Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after sexual assault in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 3:01 pm
Suspect sought in a sexual assault investigation in the Danforth Avenue and Glebemount Avenue area on Monday, Oct. 2.
Suspect sought in a sexual assault investigation in the Danforth Avenue and Glebemount Avenue area on Monday, Oct. 2. Handout / Toronto police
Toronto police have released an image of a suspect after a victim was sexually assaulted in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood on Monday.

Around 9:45 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of Danforth and Glebemount Avenue for reports of a sexual assault.

Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk when a suspect crossed the street and approached the victim from behind.

The suspect, a man between 30 and 40 years old, then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing on foot down Danforth Avenue, police say.

He is described as five feet 10 to five feet 11 inches tall, with a thin build, short cornrows and facial hair. Police say he was wearing a black sleeveless shirt on top of a white long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black Nike brand shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

