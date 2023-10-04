Video shows plane falling from sky before crashing into Oregon home

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a small airplane crashed through the roof of a home in Newberg, Oregon, on Tuesday evening.

Officials with the Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Service say multiple people called 911 on Tuesday after seeing the airplane “spiralling toward the ground” shortly before 7 p.m.

Video of the plane falling from the sky was posted to Facebook by a resident of Newberg who said her boyfriend recorded it from their yard. In the video, the person filming swears and becomes increasingly panicked as they zoom in on the airplane nosediving to the ground.

Firefighters raced to the scene and found the plane had crashed through the roof of a home “and had come to rest partially in the home and part of the backyard,” fire and rescue officials wrote in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Photo of firefighters searching the wreckage of a plane crash that killed two of the plane’s occupants when it plummeted through the roof of a home in Newburg, Oregon. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue

Initially, emergency responders located two people in the plane wreckage. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was found seriously injured.

The injured person was rushed by helicopter to a Portland trauma hospital for treatment. News site KXLY.com reports that the injured individual was 20-year-old Emily Hurd from Spokane.

Later on, another person was found in the wreckage as firefighters were able to search more of the crash site. This other person was also found dead.

Multiple people were inside the home when the plane crashed into it, the homeowners told emergency workers. Thankfully, “they were all able to evacuate safely” and no injuries were reported from anyone on the ground, officials said.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the family whose house was destroyed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Luckily, the aircraft and home never caught fire,” officials added.

It’s still unclear what caused the plane to plummet from the sky but local broadcaster KATU reports the plane was registered to a flight training school called Hillsboro Aero Academy, citing records from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The local police department is working with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board to investigate what led to the plane crash and two deaths.

Hurd, the 20-year-old who was injured in the crash, underwent surgery and her family say the “next few hours/days are critical to determining her long term recovery,” according to a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

Hurd’s family says the two people who died in the crash were her friends.

“Both boys were close friends of hers and also chasing their dreams to be pilots. Their loss will be absolutely devastating to her,” the statement reads.

On Tuesday night, the Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Service warned Newburg residents to avoid the area around the crash.

The aircraft crashed into the roof of a residence. Firefighters are attending to two patients in the plane, one has been extricated and is being transport by @LifeFlightNtwrk for further care. Firefighters have evacuated and searched the residence, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/JTTVC6jRhg — TVF&R (@TVFR) October 4, 2023